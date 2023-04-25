BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two LSU students were arrested in connection with Sunday night’s shooting near campus, university officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Marvin Young, who LSU police said was injured in the shooting, was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and Germaine Braden was charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

Both students will undergo the university’s student accountability process, LSU said.

According to arrest documents, Young, Braden and Ahmad Green were in a white Dodge Challenger before the shooting behind Bayou Hall near Chimes and Wyoming streets.

“Green walks on the sidewalk directly behind Bayou Hall while Braden and Young wait in the vehicle. After approximately 10 minutes an unknown vehicle pulls into the parking lot and parks behind the Challenger along the fence line,” an affidavit said.

Braden gets out of the car but sprints back “holding a large unknown item,” according to LSU police. Investigators said the driver in the unknown car chases after him, firing a single shot hitting Young into the Dodge Challenger’s back windshield.

Witnesses report seeing Braden fire shots back into the parking lot.

Detectives noted that Braden was previously arrested in 2020 on an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Investigators are searching for other individuals who may have been involved in the shooting. Anyone with information can call the LSU Police Department at 225-578-3231.

Read the LSU’s full statement below:

“Dear LSU Community,

We wanted to provide updates regarding Sunday night’s incident near Nicholson Gateway.

Police have arrested and booked two individuals, both LSU students, into parish prison for their involvement. Neither student is currently on campus or living in on-campus housing, and both will be subject to LSU’s student accountability process.

One student, who was shot and treated at the hospital Sunday for a non-life-threatening injury, has been charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The other student has been charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

LSU PD and other local law enforcement agencies are still looking for others who are believed to have been involved in this matter. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call LSU PD at 225-578-3231.

As a reminder, the LSU Mental Health Service provides counseling to students. Any student concerned about this incident who would like to talk with a counselor is encouraged to visit or call the Mental Health Service at 225-578-8774. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can also be made in advance.

Your safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation and support as we work together to keep our campus as safe as possible. “