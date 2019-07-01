Two killed in accident at Shell platform

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) – (7/1/19) Two workers were killed Sunday morning in an accident at the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform, 214 miles south of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

It happened around 9:00 A.M. during a routine test of lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities.

Another person received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The individual is recovering at a hospital.

The identities of the victim’s have not been released.

Shell says there has been no impact to the environment as a result of the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story