Two killed in accident at Shell platform

(KLFY) – (7/1/19) Two workers were killed Sunday morning in an accident at the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform, 214 miles south of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

It happened around 9:00 A.M. during a routine test of lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities.

Another person received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The individual is recovering at a hospital.

The identities of the victim’s have not been released.

Shell says there has been no impact to the environment as a result of the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.