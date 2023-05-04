NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Special Operations Group, a division of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Thursday, May 4th, 2023. This search led to the arrest of two individuals that were suspected of trafficking drugs.

Fredrick Hauer, 34, and Nichelle Letcher, 33, have been arrested following the search.

Photos provided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office



Deputies have confiscated approximately 51 Ecstacy tablets in the apartment after executing the search. Both have been charged with trafficking Schedule I drug (Ecstasy) and conspiracy to traffic Ecstacy.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.