Two arrested in Breaux Bridge for rape of juvenile

BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals for rape of a juvenile, according to a press release from their office.

Frederick Johnson, 40, of Breaux Bridge, and Crystal Owen, 41, of Breaux Bridge were arrested on rape charges and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Johnson faces charges of two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of third-degree rape, and Owen faces charges of accessory after the fact to two counts of first-degree rape and accessory after the fact to three counts of third-degree rape.

Johnson’s bond was set at $290,000 and Owen’s bond was set at $80,000.