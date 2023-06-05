COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) —The Covington Fire Marshal’s Office is searching for two people who are accused of setting a fire over the weekend at a Walmart store.

On Sunday, June 4, firefighters with St. Tammany Fire District #12 responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. about a fire inside the store on North Highway 190. By the time they arrived, the flames had consumed an aisle of automotive products.

The store was operating with about 200 customers inside. Everyone was evacuated with no reported injuries.

One witness told WGNO a teenager had a lighter in the automotive section, which they believe caused the fire.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by two unidentified males. One of the suspects was described as a white male with brown hair and was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark shorts, and black and white sandals with white, calf-length socks.

The second suspect was described as a white male with dirty blond colored hair and last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with khaki-colored shorts, and brown sandals with white, calf-length socks.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, an investigation revealed the two males wore the same unidentified logo on their clothing. Footage further shows the two leaving the parking lot in a small SUV and going north on Highway 190.

There is no word on when the store will reopen.

Anyone with information about these individuals’ identities and whereabouts to contact our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.

