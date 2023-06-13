All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A set of twin brothers are under arrest after a fight involving a woman broke out in North Highlands.

On June 11 a caller told 911 dispatchers that two men entered a home on the 2000 block of Grimmett Dive just before the sounds of a fight broke out. Shreveport Police responded at approximately 3:40 p.m.

William Cade and Willie Cade, both born on Sept. 25, 2004, were taken into custody by Shreveport police, and each faces charges of one count of home invasion.

The victim is expecting to recover after being transported to a local area hospital.