‘We don’t want it to be a one and done thing,’ Twin sisters participate in national campaign and commit to adopting twin high school seniors

MONROE, La (04/28/20) — Communities across the ArkLaMiss are participating in a national trend to adopt a high school senior.

Caleb and Caitlin Drummer were looking forward to everything that senior year had to offer including prom, graduation and all of the memories.

“It sucks that I can’t go to school and talk to my friends everyday and enjoy the rest of my senior year and do senior things,” Caleb said.

Just recently, the pair was able to find a little glimmer of hope from another set of twins, Lashonda Martin Jones and Lamonda Martin.

The relationship started from a Facebook post that was made to a state-wide group where high school seniors or their parents can post pictures asking for someone to adopt them.

Jones posted a status to the page seeking to adopt a set of high school twins. Just 30 minutes later, Caleb and Caitlin’s mother posted their picture looking for anyone to adopt her two kids.

“Shortly after that I started to get some tags under Caleb & Caitlin’s Facebook post and so I said okay I’ll adopt them and then it started from there,” Jones said.

Over a week later, they set up a first time meet up on Zoom.

“We went through this adoption thing and it’s given me somebody to talk to,” Caleb said.

Lashonda and Lamonda were excited to adopt a pair of seniors and wanted to be sure they were they didn’t know. Many people have been sending cash and other gifts to the seniors they’ve adopted but the Martins’ wanted it to be more than that.

“We didn’t want it to be a one and done thing. Send a gift then you never talk to them again. We wanted to see it through,” Lamonda said.

While the Drummer twins have been thinking about why school ended the way it did, they said their new mentors have helped them look forward to what’s to come.

They’ve all learned they have similar interests from music to makeup and designing. Shonda and Monda mostly give them tips about college.

“They were giving us a heads up about everything and it wasn’t just from your mom so it was just like okay other people know about it too.”

Both sets of twins encourage everyone who is participating to take this moment to be intentional and not just see the seniors through one milestone but other victories that are ahead.

“It really made me smile knowing that they not only wanted to mentor them for this one moment but they wanted to follow them out and see their future plans,” Tamicka Riley, Caleb and Caitlin’s mom said.

If you are interested in adopting a senior you can search for a local group in your area on Facebook.