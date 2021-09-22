Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere buys the Holsum Bread Bakery building

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere recently purchased the old Holsum Bread building on South Grand. The president of the organization says that they have big plans for the building.



Twin cities Krewe de Riviere now owns the old Holsum Bread Bakery building on South Grand. The building is nearly 4 acres and has been vacant for years. President of Twin Cities Judy Babb, says the organization will use the building for storage as they continue to plan.



Judy Babb, “We’ve gone through the process of doing like the environmental studies to make sure that the building is safe, and things like that. Right now, we’re going to use the building for storage as we make plans on what we’re going to do to renovate the building”

Office manager Amanda Adams works across the street from the twin cities new building, and she says she’s happy to see someone invest in the community.



Amanda Adams, “This business has been here a really long time and things have declined a lot over the years, and I think it’s been forgotten about, It’s good to see something coming back.”



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online as more information is presented to us.