Turning Point of South Arkansas helps survivors of domestic violence

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – Executive director of Turning Point, Jennifer Davis, says 1 in 4 women have been abused. She says the awareness component is not just for victims but for everyone.

“Our lofty mission, our great huge goal, is to end violence. And knowing that that probably is not realistic, we want to do our best to reduce and prevent violent behaviors in youth, so by the time they become adults, hopefully they have learnt some copy mechanisms.” Says Davis.

Davis says part of Turning Point’s mission is not just to educate women, but also children and men.

“We all probably know somebody, whether a family member or a friend.” She says.

“On the effect of abuse, the signs to look for, so they themselves can stay safe. i also know that 1 in 9 men has faced abuse as well, so it’s not just women. there are a lot of men suffering the consequences of abuse as well.” Says Davis.

Prevention education coordinator, Lakeidra Phillips, says many people don’t know what domestic violence is. She says there are different types of abuse. She says their goal is to also reach out to the younger generation by starting from 5th graders to 12th graders.

“It’s more than physical, it’s mental, emotional. when they think of their boyfriend are calling them ten times a day.” Says Phillips.

“They think you know, ‘oh he really loves me’. It is more of a controlling thing.” She says.

“It’s ultimately about protecting lives. empowering lives, saving lives even.” Says Davis.

Davis also says they will soon start a batterer intervention program in order to serve actual abusers to educate them and help them recognize their behavior.