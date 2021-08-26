Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean, threatens Gulf coast this weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/26/2021) Air Force Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Depression Nine has strengthened, and the system has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ida. The storm has maximum winds estimated around 40 mph.

IR Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Ida [4:54p, Thursday]

The storm is expected to become a hurricane, moving into the central Gulf this weekend. Currently, Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon along the southeastern Louisiana coastline. Ida could potentially strengthen into a major hurricane prior to landfall.

Track Forecast for Tropical Storm Ida, issued at 4:20p Thursday [National Hurricane Center]

The current forecast track does bring Ida inland along the Mississippi River Sunday evening into Monday. While ArkLaMiss impacts are possible, if not likely, those impacts will be determined by the storm’s final track. Typically, tropical systems bring stronger winds and higher rain totals to areas on the eastern half of the landfalling system. On the western side, some wind and rain will be possible… but, conditions are typically not as disruptive.

Overall, the forecast remains in its early stages, and more track/intensity changes can be expected. Residents along the coast are urged to prepare now for a landfalling tropical system. Farther inland, residents in our area should closely monitor the latest forecasts as details become clear this weekend.