Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/11/19)

As of 10:00 this morning, the National Hurricane Center has confirmed the formation of Tropical Storm Barry. This storm is currently moving west at 5 mph with maximum winds at 40 mph. This storm is expected to shift and move north, making landfall along the Louisiana coastline.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts to portions of the Gulf Coast. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Louisiana coast. This system could potentially become a minimal category 1 hurricane just before making landfall early Saturday morning.

There is still a bit of uncertainty with Barry, but here is what we see for our region. The track for Barry continues to shift more eastward with each update, but the ArkLaMiss is not in the clear just yet. Impacts could include heavy rainfall with potential for flooding and strong winds. The National Weather Service in Shreveport says the area could see rain as early as Friday, with heavier impacts looking to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. Throughout the day, the National Hurricane Center will provide updates with new information as this storm progresses, and starting reading up on steps you can take to help prepare for this storm.

To track the storm, you can go to myarklamiss.com and find our interactive hurricane map. You can find this on our front page below the Top 5 Stories.