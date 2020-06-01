Tropical Depression Three forms in Bay of Campeche

WEST MONROE, La. — (6/1/2020) An area of disturbed weather exiting the Yucatan Peninsula has strengthened as it has exited into the Bay of Campeche this afternoon. With a complete low-level circulation, this system is now known as Tropical Depression Three.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Three

In general, the system will remain over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche… but, early forecast confidence is low. The depression will likely interact with land at times, and this will likely impact the storm’s intensity.

For now, the depression will likely wander slowly to the southwest; however, the center’s positioning will be critical to further forecasts. Heavy rainfall appear likely for much of central Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula over the coming days.

Forecast cone for Tropical Depression Three (issued at 4p CT on 6/1) [National Hurricane Center]

Forecast models diverge late this week on what will happen with this system. There is potential for the depression to strengthen as it wanders northward into the southern Gulf. With this potential recognized, all interests in the western Gulf of Mexico will need to monitor the progression of Tropical Depression Three.