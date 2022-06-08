BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Morehouse Parish Chief Deputy James Mardis, three teenagers are dead after an early morning shooting on Bentley Street in Bastrop, La. The shooting happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, around 12:30 AM.

According to authorities, two of the teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene and one teenager was pronounced dead at Morehouse General Hospital. As of now, there is limited information about the shooting and the identification of the possible suspect.

