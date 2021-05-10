Trial date set for one of four South Arkansas University shooting suspects

MAGNOLIA, Ar, (KTVE/KARD)- According to Banner-News, Odies Wilson, 21, one of 4 shooting suspects in the death of Joshua Smith in the Reynolds parking lot of the Southern Arkansas University Campus in August 2020 will be tried on January 10, 2022.

Wilson’s court date was determined in a hearing on May 6.

Before Wilson’s hearing ended, his attorney, Robby Golden advised the judge that Wilson suffers from debilitating migraines and in the past, his client had a prescription for them, but has not been able to take the medication since being incarcerated. Golden asked the judge if it was possible for Wilson to be seen by a specialist, even if it meant that his family would have cover the cost for the visit.

“I have no problems with that,” said Judge Talley. “You will have to work with the Sheriff’s Office on that, but I see no issue with it.”

Banner News says, according to police reports, this was a drug deal gone wrong.

Wilson is facing the possibility of a death sentence.

The other suspects are Shaivonn Robinson, 19, LeKamerin Tolbert, 20, and Quincy Lewis, 19.