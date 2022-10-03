EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, October 1, multiple shootings took place in the city of El Dorado.

The El Dorado Police Department responded to a call of shots fired, around 5 pm on Saturday evening, just south of the Murphy Arts District Playscape. No one was injured on the scene, but parents and children caught in the crossfire say it was a traumatic experience.

“I wished that we would have never went through it but I am glad that we moved through it and there was an ending to that traumatic experience,” explains Ashley Askew, who was at the playscape with her four children when the incident took place.

“I have four kids. Two of them were playing on the playscape and then my baby and my oldest we were sitting down. We heard what sounded like, didn’t know if it was fireworks or gun fire. I realized it was gunfire when I heard the bullets zipping over our head and hitting metal.”

Officers located fifty-seven shell casings from the railroad tracks just south of the playscape.

Fifteen minutes later, officers received a second call of shots fired near Rock Island. Upon arrival, officers located a black male victim suffering from non-life threatening issues.

Three juveniles were brought in for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

EPD says this is still an ongoing investigation.

MAD officials are responding to this incident by asking EPD to increase patrolling throughout the area.