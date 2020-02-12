Trash bag full of cell phones stolen in Georgia recovered in Louisiana

(KLFY)(02/12/20)— A large black trash bag with 80 brand new cell phones still in their original packaging were discovered in the trunk of a car in WestLake during a traffic stop, police say.

According to police, officers stopped a car travelling on I-10 westbound for speeding.

After receiving conflicting stories from the four people inside the car, officers requested K-9 assistance who alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, police said.

In addition to finding a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, officers also found a large black trash bag with brand new cell phones in their original packaging in the trunk, and a ski mask under the seat.

Following an investigation, police learned that the cell phones were stolen from a store in Morrow, Georgia.

20-year-old Darius Castille of Richmond, Texas, and 23-year-old Savyon Hamilton of Missouri City Texas were arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Their bond was set at $330k.

Darius Castille and Savyon Hamilton

Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Kenneth Westbrook of Missouri City, Texas, and 23- year-old Treyvone Bullen of Houston, Texas. Police say they learned of their involvement after they were released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Westbrook and Bullen is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.