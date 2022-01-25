OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 20. Troopers then made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Patrick C. Sepulvado.

Troopers detected a strong marijuana odor and questioned Sepulvado if there were any guns in the vehicle, which he stated there were firearms inside of the truck. Troopers noticed that Sepulvado could not stop shaking so they asked Sepulvado and the passenger to exit the vehicle.

Once the two men exited the vehicle, troopers searched the truck and discovered two handguns under the center console and in the driver’s door. Troopers then observed a silver backpack containing a shaving kit bag with a plastic bag containing marijuana, a pill bottle containing 7 dextroamphetamine tablets. Troopers then searched Sepulvado and found an unlabeled pill bottle containing crystal methamphetamine.

Sepulvado took ownership of the narcotics and firearms. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses: