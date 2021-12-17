Traffic stops leads to arrest of Monroe man for gun and drug charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 17, 2021, Louisiana State Police observed a silver Jeep SUV travelling eastbound on Interstate 20 near milepost 108. The vehicle was travelling in the left lane and was not passing any vehicles in the right lane.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Rodriguez J. Brantley. Troopers detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

According to troopers, Brantley was sweating profusely and appeared to be nervous while engaging in general conversation. After being given consent to search the vehicle, troopers discovered a 9mm handgun in the center console, a digital scale, and an empty box of small sandwich bags located in a backpack.

While searching Brantley, troopers located approximately $1,180 in his pants pocket that was divided into separate bundles and consisted of different denominations. After Brantley was placed in the backseat of the patrol unit, he attempted to place a plastic bag of marijuana underneath the seat.

Once Brantley realized he could not hide the marijuana, he advised troopers that he took a bag out of his underwear while in the backseat. The bag contained approximately 24 grams of marijuana.

Brantley was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Driving on Right Side of Roadway, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.