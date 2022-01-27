WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at approximately 1:12 AM, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop after discovering a vehicle making a wide turn onto Thomas Road. Officers made contact with 24-year-old Danielle Angelina Powell and 22-year-old Joshua Cole.

As officers spoke to Powell and Cole, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside of the vehicle. Officers asked the occupants to exit the vehicle and searched the car. During their search, officers discovered a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine, two syringes, a set of digital scales, and a 9mm handgun.

According to officers, they also found a plastic bag containing marijuana after searching Cole. Cole and Powell denied ownership of the narcotics, firearm, and paraphernalia.

Powell and Cole were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Powell was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Cole was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.