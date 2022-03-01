MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 28, 2022, Monroe Police observed a white Honda Accord traveling westbound on the 3600 block of Louberta Street at a high rate of speed. Officers then initiated a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, 28-year-old Willie Dvontel Lewis.

After officers smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and they advised Lewis of his Miranda Rights. According to officers, Lewis advised them that there was a firearm inside of the vehicle and marijuana under the driver’s seat.

As officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a tan Glock 19 under the front passenger seat, one 30 round magazine, two 17 round magazines, and a pink Nike bag containing approximately 303 grams of marijuana. Officers also found approximately $2,820 in a rubber band and a digital scale in the center console.

Lewis was placed in handcuffs and searched by authorities. Officers found $318 in his left front pocket.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Lewis was charged with Maximum Speed Limit, All Drivers Must Secure License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.