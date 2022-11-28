Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a dark license plate cover. Police then made contact with the driver and advised him of the reason he was stopped.

According to police, they recognized two other passengers who have a history of being involved with narcotics. The driver then allegedly gave officers verbal consent to search the vehicle and the following items were located:

Plastics bags containing methamphetamine

Several small baggies

A scale

A clear smoking pipe

Officers located these items in a purse next to 31-year-old Erika Renee Dollar. After officers advised Dollar of her Miranda Rights, she stated that the purse did not belong to her; however, police found her identification card inside the purse.

Dollar was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.