BASTROP La. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Toyota of Bastrop is partnering with the City of Bastrop and Bastrop Fire Department to collect toys for less fortunate children in Morehouse Parish. This toy drive aims to make a difference for children during Christmas.

Participants can leave toys at Toyota of Bastrop, 2329 E. Madison Ave., or Central Fire Station, 717 N. Marable. St. The drive lasts from November 7, 2022, through December 16, 2022.