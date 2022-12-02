EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — There will be a toy drive held on December 2 and 3, 2022, in Magnolia and El Dorado, Ark., at the local Walmart stores. The drive will be hosted by Noalmark Broadcasting out of El Dorado, Ark.

The event will be from 10 AM to 6 PM on both days and will benefit The CALL, Children of Arkansas Loved for a Lifetime, Magnolia, and will help provide Christmas presents to foster children in Columbia and Lafayette County.

According to Magnolia Banner News, Mandy McLelland, local CALL Coordinator, said, “Many foster children have not had a real Christmas and this ensures that they get to experience Christmas with their foster family… Sometimes placements can be very last minute and this helps the foster family have presents for the children they are taking care of.”

The event will be broadcasted on Noalmark radio stations, including KIX 103. The CALL will be providing a guide on what to buy or donate and cash donations will also be accepted.