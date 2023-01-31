RICHLAND PARISH,LA. (KTVE,KARD)— On Monday, January 31, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that they would make a nearly $8 million investment to improve health care and water infrastructure in Richland Parish.

The Town of Rayville and Mayor Harry Lewis has been working to improve their water systems. Mayor Lewis says he is pleased that someone is taking the initiative to hear their concerns. Mayor Lewis also says he applied for assistance from the USDA after another official told him about it.

Under Secretary Torres Smalls says that this initiative means a lot to her because she is too from a rural area.

“I Know rural looks different all over the country but there are some things that are the same, its hard-working people that love their homes and choose their homes and want to have the best future for their kids. United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small



The Town of Rayville will use $7 million towards upgrades to the elevated storage tank, replacements of distribution lines, and the addition of radio read meters. Delhi hospital will also use almost $1 million to purchase medical supplies and equipment that will increase access to quality healthcare services and support immediate healthcare needs.