Town of Tullos issues system wide boil advisory

Tullos, La. (08/07/20)— The town of Tullos has issued a system wide boil advisory for ALL of its customers due to repairs on an elevated tank.

Customers of this water system are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the town of Tullos water system.

