Town of Tullos issues system wide boil advisory

Tullos, La. (KTVE/KARD) (09/23/20)— As of September 22, 2020, the town of Tullos has issued a system wide boil advisory.
Customers of this water system are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the town of Tullos.
