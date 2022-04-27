MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Marion has announced multiple events that are taking place from May 4, 2022, to May 7, 2022. The following events will take place in Marion, La.:

On May 4, 2022, at 9 AM, the State Cleanest City Contest Judging Reception.

On May 5, 2022, at 6:30 PM, the Town of Marion’s First Annual Mayhaw Fest Banquet will take place at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Artist and author, Don Cincone, will be the featured speaker. The Town’s “Citizen of the Year Award” will be presented and the members of Marion Volunteer Fire Department and the Marion Community Center Board Members will be recognized.

On May 6, 2022, at 6 PM, Robin Cox and the Mayhaw Pickers will be playing at the Marion Community Center. Admission is $5 per person and children 12-years-old and younger will be admitted free of charge. Light concessions will be available.

On May 7, 2022, “Mine Ramble Tour!” will begin in Farmerville, La. at Edgewood Plantation, then the Union Parish Museum of History & Arts, and later the old Union Community Action Building. A stop is planned at the historic Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church. To register for the tour, click here.

On May 7, 2022, there will also be a parade, live music, food, car show, and many more at the Mayhaw Fest . All proceeds will benefit the Marion Fire Department and Marion Community Center.

For more information, contact the Marion Town Hall at 318-292-4715.