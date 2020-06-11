Town of Jonesville issues partial boil advisory

Catahoula Parish, La. (06/11/20)— The town of Jonesville in Catahoula Parish has issued a boil order for a portion of its customers due to a water main break at the corner of 1st Street and Willow Street.

The following streets north of U.S. Hwy 84 are affected:

  • Mound Street
  • Pond Street
  • Willow Street
  • Division Street
  • 2nd Street
  • 3rd Street
  • 1st Street (from Division Street to Front Street)

Approximately 90 customers are affected. This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded.

Customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

