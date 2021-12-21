Town of Ferriday installs emergency curfew order for juveniles under 18

FERRIDAY (KTVE/KARD)— The town of Ferriday has installed an emergency curfew order for juveniles under 18 years old. The announcement was made on their Facebook page on December 20. According to their post, they explain that they are trying to implement as many preventive measures as possible to lessen the crime rate in the area.

They also told their Facebook followers that they will go door-to-door to ensure that citizens are aware of the curfew. On top of that, if any juveniles are caught outside after 10 P.M., they will be taken into custody and only released to the parent once a fine has been paid.

See the original Facebook post below.