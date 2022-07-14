FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, July 15, 2022, the Town of Farmerville will be hosting their Campaign Kickoff event for the Farmerville expansion of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Louisiana. The official ceremony will take place at the future home of the Boys and Girls Club, 606 Bernice Street, and will commence at 9 AM.

During the ceremony, we will hear from special guest speakers such as Farmerville mayor John Crow and the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Louisiana, Eldonta Osbourne. We will also hear from some of the Advisory Council Members.

Kickoff event information courtesy of Town of Farmerville

The expansion of the Boys and Girls Club will offer numerous opportunities for children, such as the chance to attend summer camps associated with various community partners. Additionally, after-school programs will be available that include tutoring, athletics, art, and STEM.