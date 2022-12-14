FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In response to the extensive damage and residents affected by the severe weather Tuesday night, the Town of Farmerville is now accepting donations for impacted residents. They are accepting non-perishable items and clothing to put together food and clothing boxes, along with toiletries and hygiene items to include in the box.

Furniture and appliances can be dropped off at 606 Bernice Street, Farmerville, La.

The town is also accepting monetary donations. An account has been set up at Marion State Bank, with account number #1234250.

If you or your church/organization would like to set up a time to help with meal preparation, please contact Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 318-368-3729 or the Mayor’s Office at 318-368-9242 to schedule a time.

Other Donation Drop Off Sites are listed below.

• Willis Knighten Cardiology Clinic has set up a drop off site at their Ruston Location, 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5, Ruston, LA.

• Benoit Ford, 206 S. Main St, Farmerville, LA

• Union Parish Library, 202 W. Jackson St, Farmerville, LA