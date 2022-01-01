Tornado watch issued until 8pm for northern half of the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/1/2022) A tornado watch has been issued for the northern half of the ArkLaMiss until 8pm tonight. A strong cold front is generating scattered shower and thunderstorm activity across much of the region. While severe weather is favorable in and around the watch area, no warnings have been issued as of 1:30pm.

Tornado Watch #5 in effect until 8pm Saturday

Severe thunderstorms capable of isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts will remain possible through early evening. Overall, the nature of any severe development should remain scattered… meaning not everyone will see violent storms.

Stay tuned to NBC10/FOX14 for more updates through the day.