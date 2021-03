WEST MONROE, LA– A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the ARKLAMISS. The watch is scheduled to run through Saturday night.

The areas in ARKLAMISS that are under the tornado watch include Ashley and Union counties, Union, Lincoln, Morehouse, and West Carroll parishes.

Officials are bracing for potentially damaging winds of up to 80 mph, tornadoes, and large hail ahead of the cold front.

KTVE/KARD will you keep you updated as more information becomes available.