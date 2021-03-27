TORNADO WARNING

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! Most of the day across the area was nice, as we enjoyed another warm, humid and breezy day across the ArkLaMiss. The quieter times have now ended, as showers and storms are developing across the area. These storms will be responsible for our severe threat heading into the remainder of the evening.

So far, we've only had one Severe Thunderstorm Warning in southern Arkansas, but the potential for severe storms will remain through about midnight to 2 A.M. Storms will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, which includes damaging winds, hail up to golf ball size, and tornadoes, some of which could be strong.