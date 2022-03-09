OPELOUSAS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tony Chachere’s famous creole cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The company began 50 years ago as a retirement hobby and a life-long dream come true for the company’s namesake, Tony Chachere.

Chachere was a chef, bon vivant of Opelousas, and a noted sportsman. He lived to cook and dreamed of writing a cookbook full of recipes of his beloved native cuisine.