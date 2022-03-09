OPELOUSAS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tony Chachere’s famous creole cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The company began 50 years ago as a retirement hobby and a life-long dream come true for the company’s namesake, Tony Chachere.
Chachere was a chef, bon vivant of Opelousas, and a noted sportsman. He lived to cook and dreamed of writing a cookbook full of recipes of his beloved native cuisine.
What started as my great-grandfather’s life-long dream has now become a devoted mission for four generations of the Chachere family. Making flavors of his beloved Canjun and Creole cuisine accessible to the world beyond Louisiana is what Mr. Tony was most passionate about, and we are continually looking for new ways to bring more flavor to every meal people eat, just as he always dreamed.Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere’s