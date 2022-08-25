BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Attorney Ben Crump and Nancy Davis, the woman who was denied an abortion in Louisiana will hold a press conference on Friday morning to discuss potential legal action.

Davis’ fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by the absence of a skull. Acrania is a lethal condition causing the fetus to be stillborn or to die within the first week of life. Davis learned about the diagnosis around ten weeks of pregnancy and was advised by her doctors to get an abortion.

After Davis agreed to the abortion, she was denied for the procedure due to the fetus still having a heartbeat.

Davis, who is currently 15 weeks pregnant will travel out of state to get the procedure.