BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The next President-Chancellor of Southern University is expected to be named today.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors is holding its February meeting Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

The three finalists for the position are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander, Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Dr. Walter Kimbrough, President of Dillard University

Dr. Dennis Shields, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville

All three finalists visited the campus in early February and met with campus leaders, students, and the community in a series of meetings.

Last July, Dr. Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.