OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, May 10, 2022, makes it the three-year anniversary of the death of Ronald Greene. On May 10, 2019, Greene led Louisiana State Police on a high-speed chase through Ouachita Parish and had a violent encounter with troopers. Greene later died upon arriving at a local hospital.

FILE – This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. A reexamined autopsy ordered up by the FBI in the deadly arrest of Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging him. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)

Mona Hardin, center, mother of Ronald Greene, participates in a march from the state Capitol to the governor’s mansion in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, May 27, 2021, protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE – Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene as she holds a painting with his likeness, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. Bringing attention to Greene’s case has become her reason for being. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

A blanket and painting bearing the likeness of Ronald Greene are viewed, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. His mother Mona Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Three years after his death, Greene’s family is looking for answers and waiting for justice.