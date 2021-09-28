Time running out to claim $10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Shreveport

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An unclaimed $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Shreveport is expiring soon.

Lottery officials say no one has claimed the prize won during the Apr. 9 drawing.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Thrifty Liquor #4 on Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport and is set to expire on Oct. 6. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win.

The winning numbers were 22-26-27-58-66 and the Mega Ball was 12.

The ticket holder has until Wednesday, Oct. 6, to claim the prize before it will be forfeited and can no longer be claimed.

Any prizes not claimed within 180 days are deposited into the lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.