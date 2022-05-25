WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a $33 million infrastructure investment to address legacy pollution, and spur good-paying jobs on public lands. There were three wildlife refuges in the ArkLaMiss area that were funded in this investment:
- Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge
- Darbonne National Wildlife Refuge
- Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge
I have seen firsthand how the orphaned oil and gas wells left behind by extractive industries lead to hazardous pollution, water contamination, and safety hazards for our communities. Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in American history and taking an all-of-government approach to addressing the environmental impacts from these legacy developments while creating good paying jobs in states across the country.Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior