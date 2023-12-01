OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 30, 2023, shortly after 1PM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a crash involving three vehicles on LA 34 at Sandal Street in West Monroe. As a result of the crash, 57-year-old Anthony Mckeever of West Monroe was killed.

The initial investigation uncovered that 75-year-old Darryl Rayner was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma while traveling north on LA 34 in the turning lane. Simultaneously, a 2017 Dodge Ram was traveling south on LA 34 in the right outside lane.

For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota turned left into the travel path of the Dodge, which caused the Dodge to strike the Toyota. After impact, the Toyota struck Mckeever, who was riding a bicycle south on LA 34 in the right outside lane.

Mckeever suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Rayner and the driver of the Dodge, who were both properly restrained, received minor to moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Impairment is not suspected.

Yesterday, shortly after 7:30 PM, Mckeever was pronounced dead by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.