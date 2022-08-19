EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located Tyrone Glaspie lying on the side of the road near a ditch, suffering multiple gunshots in the back.

Glaspie was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center of South Arkansas and immediately airlifted to a medical facility in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he underwent hours of surgery for his injuries.

Three teenage boys were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the incident.

They each face felony charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a handgun by a minor, and penalty enhancements for felony with a firearm and engaging in criminal group activity.

The 15-year-old suspect is booked at a juvenile detention center in Pine Bluff.

All suspects are waiting for an appearance at the Union County District Court on Monday, August 22.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the El Dorado Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 881-4810.