BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were reportedly killed in a crash Tuesday.

Southern University’s student government president tweeted his condolences to the friends and families of the crash victims.

President-Chancellor Dennis Shields shared the following with the Southern campus community:

Dear Southern University Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.

Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here.

While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future.

Dennis J. Shields, President-Chancellor