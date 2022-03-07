WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Education has announced their 2022 State Student of the Year Finalist with a few students from the area on the list. Those students are:
- Zachary Johnson, West Monroe High School, Ouachita Parish
- Elliana Sheppard, East Ouachita Middle School, Ouachita Parish
- Melissa Le, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish
- Ellen Semmes, Kiroli Elementary, Ouachita Parish
The KTVE/KARD family will like to congratulate the students listed above on this accomplishment.