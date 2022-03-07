WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Education has announced their 2022 State Student of the Year Finalist with a few students from the area on the list. Those students are:

Zachary Johnson, West Monroe High School, Ouachita Parish

Elliana Sheppard, East Ouachita Middle School, Ouachita Parish

Melissa Le, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish

Ellen Semmes, Kiroli Elementary, Ouachita Parish

The KTVE/KARD family will like to congratulate the students listed above on this accomplishment.