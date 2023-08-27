MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2023, around 12:15 AM, a Mangham Police Officer spotted a dark-colored Hyundai Accent traveling north on Hwy 425 with no tags. The officer then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and approached the driver.

Another officer assisted in the traffic stop. The driver, 22-year-old Montrieze Sandidge, was advised that his vehicle did not have tags. Sandidge allegedly told officers that the car belonged to his mother.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle while talking to the suspect. Sandidge was allegedly unable to locate his driver’s license and was asked to exit the vehicle to provide his identity.

Sandidge was asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle as well as any marijuana. Sandidge advised the back seat passenger, 22-year-old Jessie Wiley, had a firearm in his possession and there was marijuana located close to the center console.

Sandidge was apprehended, and Jessie Wiley was removed from the vehicle. A search of Wiley uncovered a Glock 22 40 cal, serial number AGEH379, inside his pants. In the same location, marijuana was also found.

Wiley was asked if he had a conceal carry permit for the weapon, and he advised the officer he did not. At this time, Wiley was taken into custody.

The front-seat passenger, 27-year-old Taymond Carter, was taken out of the car and detained. When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered marijuana just above the center console along with a Glock 19 9mm, serial number BTCL213, underneath the driver’s seat. Additionally, a Ruger AR556 with serial number 854-78029 was found under the back of the driver’s seat. The AR-15 was run through dispatch and came back stolen from Concordia Parish.

All three suspects had their criminal histories checked by officers. Carter was found to be a convicted felon.

Carter, Sandidge, and Wiley were advised of their Miranda rights and asked who the stolen firearm belonged to. The three suspects did not comply and refused to answer.

The suspects all received charges for Possession of Stolen Firearm. Carter was also charged with warrants out of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center for booking, assisted by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.