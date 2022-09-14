Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Monroe Police HEAT team arrested four suspects for narcotics and firearm charges stemming from alleged “Duce 5” gang activity on Gordon Avenue. According to police, the suspects include three juveniles.

During the officers’ search, they collected three handguns, marijuana, ecstasy pills, and crack cocaine. The juvenile suspects were charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. 18-year-old Jermaine George was charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon and Drug Paraphernalia.