MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is implementing a feeding and exporting ban on deer in three different parishes. Local hunters say the ban will benefit the state’s deer population in the future.

Hunter Simmons, “For us to make sure we have the legacy of hunting and that we have deer for a future generation we want to make sure that we do everything we can to stop that.”



The department of wildlife and fisheries is placing an exporting and feeding ban on deer in Tensas, Franklin, and Madison parish. The ban is being place due a deer in Tensas Parish being diagnosed with chronic wasting disease. The disease is known to be fatal to deer. C.O.O of Simmons sporting goods hunter Simmons says the ban will keep deer in each parish healthy.



Hunter Simmons, “Wildlife and fisheries is on top of this, they’re asking to do what’s best for the deer herd. it’s definitely the best course of action and luckily it’s not deer season so it doesn’t impact our hunting that much, but we got to do what’s best for the herd and future generations,”



At this time there isn’t a set date for when the bans will expire,