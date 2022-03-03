MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Jim Taylor Auto Group announced this year’s recipients of the 2011 Jim Taylor Memorial Sales Event Donation. During the month of March, a portion of the sales proceeds from all three dealerships will be donated to local charitable organization.

Tanya Pesek’s father, Jim Taylor, was an extraordinary man who was proud to live and work in north Louisiana. Since the death of 2014, the auto group has hosted an annual sales event honoring his memory. Each March, the auto group owners donate a portion of the proceeds to one more local organizations that work to improve the lives of local families. The two recipients of this year’s sales event is The John Clarke Perry Foundation and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

The John Clarke Perry Foundation is a local foundation that began in 2015 after Jonathan and Holley Perry tragically lost their six month old son. Through organ donation, John Clark was able to help save the lives of two children. In honor of his memory, the foundation raises money to provide families and their children with critical organ donations and life-changing treatments. They continue to help promote organ donation and provide support for families that have lost children.

“We know that food scarcity has become a bigger issue than ever in our communities during the last two years, which is why we chose the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana this year.” Pesek said. The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has provided critical resources for individuals and families in our community for decades. The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and its volunteers procure, sort, and take inventory and provide food over sixty partners agencies for distribution into the community.

This year marks the 8th Annual Memorial Sales Event for the Jim Taylor Auto Group. It highlights local groups, organizations, and foundations to inspire individuals to become involved with charitable groups within the community. Altogether, this event has contributed more the $152,000 into the community. “It’s always a heartwarming event to be a part of,” said co-owner, Don Robertson “I am continually amazed by generosity in Northeast Louisiana and how many organizations try to meet the needs in our community.”

Throughout March, each dealership will be offering giveaway items and information about how you can help these local organizations. Visit Rayville, Monroe, or Ruston locations to enter your information into a drawing for a giveaway item when you do a test drive. Don’t miss a great opportunity to give back to the community.