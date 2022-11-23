MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Wellspring Alliance for Families of Monroe, La., has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Bezos Day 1 Families Fund award. According to a release, to a release, The Wellspring is one of 40 organizations across the country to be selected to receive this grant.

The award will grant Wellspring $1.25 Million, which they plan to use as an investment to address the tremendous community need for sheltering families experiencing homelessness and the mental health needs of client populations served by the agency. The funds will also be used to invest in the workforce, infrastructure, and resource development essential to sustaining services in Northeast Louisiana.

To learn more about the “Day 1 Families fund award”, visit the link: https://trib.al/P2Z8eN1.