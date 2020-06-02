The Village of Sikes has issued a system wide boil advisory

Winn Parish, La. (06/02/20)— The Village of Sikes Water System of Winn Parish is experiencing problems with their water supply due to a break in a water main and is therefore issuing a system wide boil advisory for all of their customers.

All customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing your teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

